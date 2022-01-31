Republican Mike Flood says he has raised more than $400K

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood said Monday that he has raised more than $400,000 in the two weeks since he announced his campaign to challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in the Republican primary.

Flood launched his campaign on Jan. 16 and has received endorsements from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman. He launched his campaign as Fortenberry fights charges alleging that he lied to federal authorities who were investigating an illegal, 2016 campaign contribution from a foreign national.