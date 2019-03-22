Republican Jewish Coalition: Trump to speak to Vegas meeting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Republican Jewish Coalition says President Donald Trump will address the group's annual leadership conference in Las Vegas on April 6.

The group's announcement quoted RJC National Chairman Norm Coleman as saying Trump "has been a great friend of America's Jewish community" and that his actions in office have strengthened bonds between the U.S. and Israel.

Actions cited by Coleman include Trump's declaration Thursday that Washington will recognize Israel's sovereignty over the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Trump's announcement was a major shift in American policy.