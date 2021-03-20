Republic of Congo candidate hospitalized with COVID-19 LOUIS OKAMBA, Associated Press March 20, 2021 Updated: March 20, 2021 4:46 p.m.
1 of8 A supporter of President Denis Sassou N'Guesso holds his photo during the last rally of the presidential campaign in Brazzaville, Congo, Friday March 19, 2021. After 36 years in power, Republic of Congo's President Denis Sassou N’Guesso appears poised to extend his tenure as one of Africa's longest-serving leaders in the elections to be held Sunday amid opposition complaints of interference with their campaigns. Zed Lebon/AP Show More Show Less
BRAZZAVILLE, Republic of Congo (AP) — The leading opposition presidential candidate in Republic of Congo was receiving oxygen at a private hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19, a family member said, casting Sunday's election into doubt on the eve of the vote.
Guy Brice Parfait Kolelas, 61, had skipped his final campaign event on Friday after telling some reporters a day earlier that he feared he had malaria. A relative who spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter said plans were under way for Kolelas to be evacuated abroad for further treatment.