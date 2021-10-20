Reports: Health problems tied to global warming on the rise SETH BORENSTEIN, AP Science Writer Oct. 20, 2021 Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 7:45 p.m.
1 of3 FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020 file photo, a jogger runs along McCovey Cove outside Oracle Park in San Francisco, under darkened skies from wildfire smoke.Health problems tied to climate change are all getting worse, according to two reports published in the medical journal Lancet on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. An unprecedented Pacific Northwest and Canadian heat wave hit this summer, which a previous study showed couldn't have happened without human-caused climate change. Tony Avelar/AP Show More Show Less
2 of3 FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 file photo, Valentina Esperanza, who is recovering from dengue, sits on her bed protected by mosquito netting as she watches a television program at her home in Pucallpa, in Peru's Ucayali region. Health problems tied to climate change are all getting worse, according to two reports published in the medical journal Lancet on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. The environment in some places is now more conducive to certain mosquitoes that carry malaria and dengue fever. Rodrigo Abd/AP Show More Show Less
3 of3
Health problems tied to climate change are all getting worse, according to two reports published Wednesday.
The annual reports commissioned by the medical journal Lancet tracked 44 global health indicators connected to climate change, including heat deaths, infectious diseases and hunger. All of them are getting grimmer, said Lancet Countdown project research director Marina Romanello, a biochemist.
Written By
SETH BORENSTEIN