Report supports housing investment, support for families

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Support for bills to encourage community investment in housing and funding more units are among the short-term goals of a council tasked with addressing broad issues around housing affordability and stability, according to its report submitted to Gov. Chris Sununu.

Sununu created the Council on Housing Stability last month after state police cleared a homeless encampment outside a courthouse in Manchester. It represents a revamping of the existing Interagency Council on Homelessness and has been instructed to update the state’s homelessness plan.