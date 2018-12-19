Report shows high number of homeless families in Colorado

DENVER (AP) — Colorado is third among states with the most families with children experiencing homelessness though the number slightly decreased this year.

The Denver Post reports that an annual assessment prepared by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development counted 3,250 homeless families with children in Colorado.

The findings are based on a count conducted on a single night in January to capture a snapshot of homelessness.

According to the report, 32 percent of those Colorado families were not in shelters, putting the state "considerably higher" than the national rate of just under 10 percent.

The report counted 10,857 people across the state experiencing homelessness, falling by less than 1 percent from last year. The number of homeless families with children dropped by 0.3 percent.

