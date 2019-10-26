Report questions adequacy of growing Arizona water supplies

Homes in the community of SaddleBrooke in Pinal County, north of Tucson, Ariz., on Oct. 22, 2019. The private water company that serves Saddlebrooke uses only groundwater. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star via AP) less Homes in the community of SaddleBrooke in Pinal County, north of Tucson, Ariz., on Oct. 22, 2019. The private water company that serves Saddlebrooke uses only groundwater. (Rebecca Sasnett/Arizona Daily Star ... more Photo: Rebecca Sasnett, AP Photo: Rebecca Sasnett, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Report questions adequacy of growing Arizona water supplies 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — A new report by an Arizona State University think tank questions whether Arizona can find enough water to replenish aquifers for pumping to new homes in fast-growing suburban areas without access to Colorado River water.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that the Kyl Center for Water Policy report also suggests that the state revamp a landmark 1980 setting current policy on groundwater management.

The report warns that some suburbs of Tucson and Phoenix will struggle to find enough water to keep growing without damaging underground aquifers by overpumping.

According to the report, the result could be land subsidence, including ground fissures, lower water quality and even the possibility of wells drying up.