Report finds failures at Conn. nursing homes as strikes loom

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's nursing home workers continue to struggle with severe staffing shortages, a lack of protective equipment and low pay during the coronavirus pandemic, according to a report released Monday, days before planned employee strikes across the state.

The report also accuses nursing home owners of failing to follow federal guidance on the use of protective equipment and having inadequate infection control, testing and quarantine procedures during the pandemic. It alleges state officials haven't done enough to oversee nursing homes and hold them accountable.

The report, titled “We Were Abandoned: How Connecticut Failed Nursing Home Workers and Residents During The COVID-19 Pandemic,” was written by Yale Law School students for the Service Employees International Union's District 1199 New England, which represents about 5,000 nursing home workers in Connecticut. Students in Yale's Worker and Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic surveyed employees and reviewed state regulatory documents for the report.

“These workers risk their lives and the lives of their loved ones back home to care for these residents in unsafe conditions and for low pay,” Yale student Aaron Bryce Lee said during a news conference Monday. “The state must make the financial investments necessary to improve compensation, benefits and staffing levels.”

Workers at 33 Connecticut nursing homes are ready to strike beginning Friday if demands for better wages, benefits and staffing ratios aren't met. More than 3,400 workers are employed at the affected homes, which are owned by the chains Genesis Healthcare, iCare Health Network, RegalCare and Autumn Lake Healthcare.

Union officials said Monday that 600 additional workers at another six nursing homes have voted to strike beginning May 28.

Negotiations are ongoing, and plans are in the works to bring in replacement employees.

Matthew Barrett, president of the Connecticut Association of Health Care Facilities, a group of 150 skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, said Monday that he could not comment on the Yale report because he was still reviewing it.

Barrett has previously said his members have been “sounding an alarm bell” to the General Assembly and Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont’s office for the “urgent need for a significant increase in funding” to address decades of underfunding in Medicaid payments and the increased costs from the pandemic.

Messages seeking comment were sent to spokespeople for Lamont and the state Department of Public Health.

Out of the more than 8,100 Connecticut residents who have died from COVID-19 during the pandemic, nearly 3,900 were nursing home residents. Sixteen District 1199 New England union workers also have died, said Jesse Martin, a vice president at the union.

“Nursing home workers need to be recognized for their sacrifices, need to be put in a position where they live a life outside of poverty," Martin said during Monday's news conference.

Martin said staffing shortages at nursing homes remain severe, and workers recently reported a continued lack of protective equipment including soap and hand sanitizer. He said just since Sunday, he's received reports of poor staffing levels at many nursing homes, including one where a nurse's aide was taking care of 20 residents.

A bill now before state lawmakers would increase minimum staffing level requirements at nursing homes and mandate them to maintain a three-month supply of personal protective equipment, among other measures.

The Yale report said underfunding, especially from Medicaid, remains a major problem for nursing homes. It also said Lamont's budget for the next two years would remove inflationary increases for nursing homes, resulting in a funding loss of more than $70 million over the two years. And Lamont wants to allocate $32.5 million to nursing homes from federal COVID-19 relief funds for nursing home staff and infrastructure, not nearly enough to resolve the staffing crisis, the report says.

The Yale students also said the state has done little to hold nursing homes accountable for health care violations. A review of Public Health Department citations during the pandemic showed 34 COVID-19-related violations at nursing homes and an average fine of less than $2,900, significantly below the allowed maximum fine.

The review also showed there were no records of citations or fines for another 170 nursing homes where nearly 3,400 residents died, the report said.

The report cited low wages for many nursing home workers. Nurse's aides in Connecticut, for example, earn a median wage of $16.19, while the median wage for entry level workers is $13.71.

Tanya Beckford, a nurse's aide at Newington Rapid Recovery Rehab Center, contracted the virus early in the pandemic, was out of work for seven months and still has lung problems. She said it will be difficult for the nursing home workers to strike because they care about the residents.

“Everything we want to do is to make sure that they’re getting the best quality of care because that’s what they deserve and that’s what they’re paying for,” she said. “As for us, we are just so tired right now. It’s just so exhausting every single day to go in there and having to take care 15 to 17 residents.”