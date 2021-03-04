Report details troubles of Florida's unemployment system

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Florida agency that oversees unemployment benefits was besieged with bomb threats, shooting threats and coronavirus outbreaks in its offices at it tried to handle claims on a system that wasn't built to meet demand caused by the pandemic, according to a draft report released Thursday.
The initial report of Florida's inspector general detailed enormous cost overruns when the system was developed under then-Republican Gov. Rick Scott and problems that were exposed when unemployment skyrocketed during an increase in unemployment when Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered a business shutdown a year ago.