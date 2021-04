CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has made public statistical models showing that Wyoming is home to the 11 most coronavirus vaccine-hesitant counties in the country.

The models show 32% of residents in Johnson, Converse, Washakie, Crook, Niobrara, Weston, Natrona, Goshen, Campbell, Platte and Carbon counties are hesitant about getting vaccinated, more than any other counties in the U.S., the Casper Star-Tribune reported Wednesday.