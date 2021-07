WESTPORT — The Tesla Model 3 purchased by the Westport Police in late 2019 has saved the town enough in fuel, maintenance and other costs that it will soon be able to afford another brand new Tesla.

That’s according to a new report issued to the town by the EV Club of Connecticut, which promotes the adoption of electric vehicles. The analysis found, among other things, that the town had saved $12,582 in fuel alone after four years of using electricity to power the vehicle.

“We wanted to come up with a good objective data set” about the possible savings associated with an electric car, said Barry Kresch, president of the EV Club of CT. “We want to do whatever we can to support adoption of electric vehicles.”

The use of Tesla by a police department is unusual, said Kresch and town operations director Sara Harris. “(To my knowledge), the Westport Police Department was the first municipal department to buy a Tesla for its fleet on the East Coast,” Harris said.

Kresch said that is his understanding as well, though he expects more towns to follow suit in the coming years.

“I think we’re at the beginning of something,” he said.

His organization’s report compared the cost of purchasing, customizing and maintaining a Tesla against similar costs for a Ford Explorer, which the report said had been the “workhorse of the fleet.” The report also compared the costs of the Ford and the current Tesla to those of a future model of Tesla.

The report stated that the purchase price for both the current and future Tesla was $52,300 — significantly higher than the Ford Explorer, which had purchase price of $37,000.

However, when one factors in the costs of customizing the cars — in addition to the maintenance costs associated with one year of ownership — the report theorizes that both the current Tesla and a future one are cheaper than the Ford.

For instance, the EV Club report states, it costs $38,900 to customize the Ford, compared with $14,300 for the current Tesla and $30,700 for the future model.

The electric cars also don’t have certain maintenance costs associated with them, including oil changes, that gas-powered cars have.

When all the costs are factored in, the report estimates the Ford’s cost at $86,300, compared with $85,100 for the future Tesla and $68,700 for the current one.

The differential continues to build on a year-by-year basis, the report states and, by year four, “given the lower cost of running an (electric vehicle), the total cost of ownership price tag of the Tesla pilot is projected to be $79,400, a future Tesla is $95,800, and the Ford is $120,200.”

Harris said the town’s Police Department is planning to purchase another Tesla in the early fall or sooner, and Kresch said, given the savings outlined in the report, the town should be in good shape to do that.

The Tesla is one of two electric vehicles that are part of the Westport Police Department’s fleet. The other is a BMW i3 that was donated to the town. However, the Tesla is the only one of the two used as a patrol vehicle, Harris said.

The police fleet also includes Toyota Prius hybrids, and the town also recently began leasing two Chevrolet Bolts, which are electric cars, for use by the Public Works Department.

The acquisition of these energy-efficient vehicles is in keeping with a vow the town made in 2017 to make Westport a net-zero community by 2050, meaning no net impact on greenhouse gas emissions, water quality or waste creation.

Kresch said he would like to look at the possible benefit of the town’s other energy efficient vehicles, if his time permits, and definitely hopes to do another analysis of the Tesla down the line.

“Certainly what I would like to do is follow up with them after year two” of using the Tesla, he said.