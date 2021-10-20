Report: Trump golf club under new criminal probe over taxes

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump's company is under criminal investigation by a district attorney in a New York City suburb into whether it misled officials to cut taxes for a golf course there, according to The New York Times.
The district attorney’s office subpoenaed records from both the Trump National Golf Club in Westchester and the town that handles its taxes, Ossining, said the Times, citing “people with knowledge of the matter.” The newspaper didn’t say why those people had requested anonymity.