Report: Struggling Chinese developer makes bond payment

Vincent Yu/AP

BEIJING (AP) — A troubled Chinese developer whose struggle to avoid a multibillion-dollar debt default has rattled global financial markets wired $83.5 million on Friday to make an overdue payment to foreign bondholders, a government newspaper reported.

Evergrande Group's struggle to reduce its 2 trillion yuan ($310 billion) of debt to comply with tighter official curbs on borrowing has prompted fears a default might trigger a financial crisis. Chinese officials have tried to ally investor fears by saying the debt problems can be controlled and there should be no impact on the financial industry.