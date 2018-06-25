Report: Rapid City sees need for more affordable housing

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A new report says Rapid City's short supply of affordable housing is due to a high-income housing shortage, wage stagnation, increased demand for single-person homes and an overdependence on tourism.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Black Hills Knowledge Network Director Jared McEntaff's recent report found that Rapid City's need for affordable housing is growing. The city's median household income has declined more than 3 percent from 2010 to 2016.

The report found that the city's wage stagnation is due to an aging population, rising numbers of one-person households and overdependence on tourism-related jobs. Low-income and high-income households are both being forced into the city's middle-income housing market.

McEntaff recommends increasing housing options in the $400 to $600 per month range. He suggests adapting city codes to accommodate changing demographics and housing preferences.

