Report: Prescription prices vary widely among pharmacies

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new report from the New York Public Interest Research Group finds the cost of prescription drugs can vary widely among pharmacies even within the same region.

The report published Tuesday found instances where the same drug was sold at one pharmacy at prices that were $150 or more higher than at others. The report analyzed prices from a state health department website on drug pricing.

In one example from Syracuse, a popular heartburn medication was sold at prices that ranged from a low of $189 to a high of $349.

The report's authors say the price disparities can cause big problems for people who don't have prescription drug coverage.

The report recommends that the state do a better job of making sure consumers have information about drug pricing.