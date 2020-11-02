Police operation at Vienna synagogue, shots fired

VIENNA (AP) — A large-scale police operation is ongoing at a Vienna synagogue following gunfire Monday, police in the Austrian capital said.

“There are several injured persons,” police said tweeted. “We are on site with all available forces. Please avoid all public squares in the city.”

Austrian public broadcaster ORF cited witnesses as saying that several shots were fired shortly after 8 p.m. (1900 GMT). The police operation is taking place in the center of Vienna, close to the Danube river.

Vienna police also tweeted that the exact circumstances of the incident were still being determined.