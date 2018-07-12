Report: No major environmental impact by RI toll locations

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A new report says there will be no major environmental impacts by 10 truck toll systems proposed to be installed on highways and other major roads across northern Rhode Island.

The state Department of Transportation posted its environmental assessment of the locations on its website Thursday. The agency will accept comments on the report until Aug. 11 and has scheduled public hearings July 27 in Providence, Warwick and Central Falls.

Rhode Island's first two electronic truck tolls started June 11 as part of a $5 billion infrastructure plan to repair bridges and roads and will eventually expand to 14 sites. A trucking industry group sued the state this week, saying the tolls unfairly target commercial trucks.

Interstates 95, 195 and 295 are among the roads where tolls will be charged.