Report: Maryland may see higher than average sea level rise

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — A report by the University of Maryland's Center for Environmental Science says the state's Eastern Shore may see higher than average rising sea levels if global emissions don't fall.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reported Thursday that the center recently released new environmental projections for Maryland's coast, as per state law. The report says it's likely that Maryland will see sea waters rise about 2 feet (0.6 meters) by 2050.

It says sea levels could increase by more than 4 feet (1 meter) if global greenhouse gas emissions continue to grow over the next 60 years. It says levels could top around 3 feet (0.9 meters) if "global society" meets goals outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement.

The report also warns of a shrinking window of opportunity to decrease emissions and their impact on sea levels.

___

