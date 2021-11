WILLIAMSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A minor earthquake shook residents of southwestern Missouri, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The survey said a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded around 9 p.m. Wednesday in Wayne County, with the epicenter near Williamsville.

The Missouri Department of Public Safety said in a statement online that no injuries were immediately reported, but that some people reported “pictures being knocked off walls.”

The department said people as far away as St. Louis, Springfield and Memphis, Tennessee, reported feeling the quake.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimated the earthquake occurred at a depth of about 10.6 miles (17 kilometers).