Report: Half of Kansas wheat crop in poor condition

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The latest update from the National Agricultural Statistics Service shows half of the Kansas winter wheat crop is in poor to very poor condition.

The agency reported Monday that just 36 percent of the state's wheat crop is in fair shape with 14 percent rated as good.

Its report also shows plant development is running well behind normal for this late in the season.

Just 19 percent of the wheat has headed. That is significantly behind the 57 percent at this time last year and behind the 41 percent for the five-year average.

Farmers have also been making progress in planting spring row crops.

Corn planting is at 47 percent followed by soybeans at 8 percent, sorghum at 1 percent and cotton at 2 percent.