Report: Ethiopian forces killed scores in June-July unrest

Mulugeta Ayene/AP

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A new report says Ethiopian security forces killed more than 75 people and injured nearly 200 during deadly unrest in June and July after the killing of a popular singer. More than 30 others were beheaded, tortured or dragged in the streets by attackers amid ethnic slurs.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission in its report released Friday says 123 people in all were killed and at least 500 injured in one of the country’s worst outbreaks of ethnic violence in years, a “widespread and systematic attack” against civilians that points to crimes against humanity.