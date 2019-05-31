Report: Detroit land bank had $500K in legal costs for probe

DETROIT (AP) — A newspaper reports Detroit's land bank had more than $500,000 in legal expenses amid a federal investigation into the city's multimillion-dollar demolition program.

A Detroit Free Press story Friday says its analysis of legal invoices through April 8, obtained under the Michigan Freedom of Information Act, found the Detroit Land Bank Authority paid the money to two firms to represent the Land Bank, the city and the Detroit Building Authority.

The Land Bank defended the amount, saying: "the top priority is to make sure we comply fully with the investigation."

Detroit has received $258 million in federal funding since 2013 to target blight by tearing down vacant structures. The investigation has led to guilty pleas .

Voters could see a request for a $200 million bond to help Detroit continue demolitions.

