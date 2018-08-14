Report: Coal miner dies after vehicle strikes object

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A report says a shuttle car operator at the Morgan Camp Mine in West Virginia has died after the personnel carrier struck an object in the roadway.

The Mine Safety and Health Administration report released last week says Ronald Taylor and others were in a 10-person diesel-powered personnel carrier June 4.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the carrier struck a floor-to-roof support at the Randolph County mine. The report says the support flew into the right passenger seat and hit Taylor in the head and the vehicle's driver on the arm.

Taylor regained consciousness moments later, but died of his injuries.

Following the miner's death, the report says, the roadway was cleared of extraneous material and steps were taken to secure roof-to-floor supports in roadways to the wall of the mine.