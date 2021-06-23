Report: Climate change means less snow for Yellowstone

Iris Samuels/AP

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone National Park visitors hoping to see its world-renown geysers, wolves and bears can expect warmer temperatures and less snow in future years as climate change alters the park's environment, according to a U.S. government-sponsored report released Wednesday.

Average temperatures in the Yellowstone region in recent decades were likely the warmest of the last 800,000 years, according to geologic studies. And average annual snowfall has decreased by nearly two feet since 1950.