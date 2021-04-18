Report: Blacks, Hispanics underrepresented in Va. colleges

WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report from an educational reform group has found that Black and Hispanic students are woefully underrepresented in Virginia's public colleges and universities.

According to the April 12 report from Education Reform Now, Blacks and Hispanics make up 34% of Virginia's college-age population. But only three of 15 four-year public colleges in Virginia enroll Black and Hispanic students at levels that match the population. And two of those — Norfolk State and Virginia State — are historically Black colleges.