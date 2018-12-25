Report: 3 Florida cities responsible for wastewater spills

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Three Florida cities have spilled almost 1 million gallons (3.8 million liters) of wastewater in recent days.

Records from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection show that Clearwater was responsible for the largest spill.

Around 750,000 gallons (2.8 million liters) of wastewater was discharged last Friday.

Tampa had a 38,000-gallon (140,000-liter) spill on the same day. Heavy rains were partially to blame.

The Tampa Bay Times reports St. Petersburg has spilled about 70,000 gallons (265,000 liters) into the storm water system since last Friday in three incidents.

In the past three years, more than 1 billion gallons (3.8 billion liters) of wastewater has been dumped in the area, and much of it made it into Tampa Bay.

