Report: 25% of Kansas wheat harvested

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Farmers have harvested a quarter of the winter wheat crop in Kansas, making about average progress for this time of year, the government reported Monday.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service also said that 68% of the wheat in Kansas is now mature.

It rated the condition of the wheat still out in the field as 6% excellent, 38% good and 33% fair. The agency reported that 16% was in poor condition, with another 7% of the crop rated as very poor.

Its weekly update also showed other crops were making progress in the state. Corn has begun silking and is most of that crop is in good to excellent condition. Sorghum crops are beginning to head. Some soybeans have started blooming.