Report: 2 school workers harassed girl over 'lesbian' remark

AMERICUS, Kan. (AP) — Two school district employees in eastern Kansas should be disciplined for suspending an eighth-grade student from riding the school bus after she said “I'm a lesbian,” the Kansas Association of School Boards has determined.
An investigation by the association found bus driver Kristi Gadino, and Corey Wiltz, principal at North Lyon County Elementary, committed sexual harassment against the student in violation of federal Title IX regulations and district policy, The Emporia Gazette reported.