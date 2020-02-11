Repairs to close Kings Highway Bridge in late February

The Kings Highway North Bridge over Willow Brook (located on Kings Highway North between Canal Road and Main Street) is deficient, according to the Connecticut Department of Transportation. It only allows vehicles to pass that are under the four ton weight limit.

WESTPORT — The first phase of work on the Kings Highway Bridge over Willow Brook is scheduled to begin on or about Feb. 24, according to a town news release.

“This is an important first step in the effort to replace the existing bridge later on in 2020,” the release said.

The first phase will involve the installation of a 36-inch diameter sleeve underneath the existing bridge to accommodate a 24-inch waterline. Kings Highway will be closed at the actual bridge location in order to facilitate the work. All residents and businesses adjacent to the bridge on either side will be able to access their properties during construction, but the bridge itself will be closed.

The Kings Highway Bridge was originally constructed in the early 1900s. In 2016, the state Department of Transportation found the bridge to be in disrepair. The town has approved $2.47 million for a project to replace the bridge, which is eligible for state funding under the State Local Bridge program.

“It is anticipated the first phase of the work will take up to two months,” the release said. “The actual bridge replacement work is expected to begin in early June of 2020.”