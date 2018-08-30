Repairs continue on widespread Michigan power outages

CADILLAC, Mich. (AP) — Crews from out of state are helping utility workers in repairing widespread electricity outages across much of western and northern Michigan caused by strong storms this week.

Consumers Energy says it had some 53,000 homes and businesses still without power Thursday morning and warned that the hardest-hit areas might not have repairs completed until late Friday. Great Lakes Energy reported about 22,000 outages remaining as well.

Crews are dealing with fallen trees and broken utility poles, mainly from Tuesday night storms that hit the area.

The National Weather Service has confirmed four weak tornadoes touching down in northern Michigan, causing limited damage. The weather service says Arenac County had two tornadoes, with one each in Antrim and Ogemaw counties.