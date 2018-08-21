WASHINGTON STATE VS. THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

Washington joined other states to sue the Trump Administration over its decision to include a question about citizenship status on May 27, 2018.

"The Census Bureau's own research reveals asking people about their citizenship status could significantly undermine its constitutional mandate: an accurate count of everyone in the United States, regardless of immigration status," Attorney General Bob Ferguson said. "If Washington state's large immigrant population isn't accurately counted, the impact on our congressional representation and billions of dollars in federal funds our state receives could be jeopardized."