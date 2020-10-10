Rep. Hayes tests negative for virus, 3 weeks after diagnosis

FILE- In this May 14, 2018 file photo, candidate Jahana Hayes addresses delegates during the Democratic convention for the 5th District in Waterbury, Conn. On Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, Rep. Jahana Hayes , D-Conn., said that she and all of her staff will be quarantining after one of her aides tested positive for the coronavirus. (Jim Shannon/Republican-American via AP, File)

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes said a test Saturday showed no signs of the coronavirus in her body, nearly three weeks after she was diagnosed with COVID-19.

The Democrat, who represents Connecticut's 5th District, has been documenting her battle against the disease on social media since revealing her positive test results on Sept. 20.

“Tossed and turned most of the night," she posted on Sept. 21. “Breathing is so labored.”

Hayes said a follow-up COVID-19 test on Saturday came back negative. She said she also received a flu shot and made an appointment with the American Red Cross to donate plasma.

“We can all do our part to keep our community safe,” she tweeted Saturday in a post followed by three mask-wearing emojis and the hashtag "#HealthyATHome."

In other coronavirus related news:

___

RAPID TESTS

Sacred Heart University and the University of Saint Joseph are the latest in Connecticut to use the rapid saliva-based coronavirus test developed at Yale.

The schools hope adding the testing method to tests already being conducted will help them identify cases earlier and prevent large outbreaks on campus. Both schools also are using the nasal swab form of testing.

“Over the last few weeks as we saw upticks of positive cases on other campuses we decided to increase the percentage of students tested each week and we also wanted more rapid results,” University of Saint Joseph President Rhona Free said in a statement. “SalivaDirect was able to complete the new level of testing that we needed with quick results.”

Sacred Heart spokesperson Deb Noack said the 900 saliva tests they plan to due each week will augment the 1,300 nasal swab tests that had already been conducted.