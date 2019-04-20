Rep: Adele, husband Simon Konecki have separated

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Adele and her husband Simon Konecki have separated. The pop singer's representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh confirmed the news Friday, April 19, 2019 in a statement to The Associated Press. The statement read: "Adele and her partner have separated. They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment." (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Adele and her husband Simon Konecki have separated.

The pop singer's representatives Benny Tarantini and Carl Fysh confirmed the news Friday in a statement to The Associated Press.

"Adele and her partner have separated," the emailed statement said. "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Adele gave birth to her son, Angelo, in 2012.

The Grammy-winning British superstar has been private about her relationship, but confirmed she married Konecki when she won album of the year at the 2017 Grammys. In her acceptance speech, she said: "Grammys, I appreciate it. The Academy, I love you. My manager, my husband and my son — you're the only reason I do it."

Konecki co-founded Life Water, an eco-friendly brand of bottled water in the U.K. Funds from the company assists the charity that Konecki runs, Drop4Drop, which provides clean water to countries in need.

A representative for Konecki could not be reached.