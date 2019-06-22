Rep. Adam Smith calls for impeachment inquiry

SEATTLE (AP) — Rep. Adam Smith is the second member of Washington's congressional delegation to call for an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The Seattle Times reports that Smith, a Bellevue Democrat, changed his mind after the events of the past several weeks, saying the president has continued his efforts to obstruct justice and undermine Congress.

Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Seattle is the only other member of Washington's delegation to call for the start of impeachment proceedings.

More than 70 House Democrats have called for an impeachment inquiry, but House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has declined to go along.

