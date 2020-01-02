Renovations at New Mexico's largest airport behind schedule

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Renovations at New Mexico's largest airport are scheduled to wrap up in February, but officials acknowledge that the project is now 18 months behind schedule and about $2.5 million over the initial budget.

Albuquerque aviation director Nyika Allen tells the Albuquerque Journal the delays are due in part to inadequate scoping of the project and problems with an electrical subcontractor. She said the airport has the ability to cover the price increase and that the work has had little effect on travelers.

The work began in 2017, with the objective being to refurbish and upgrade the terminal's ticketing, baggage claim and exterior areas. At the time, officials said it would take 15 months and cost $30 million.

There have since been numerous change orders and some electrical work done by the previous subcontractor had to be redone.

Allen said the airport has not decided whether to pursue any penalties against the general contractor, saying she would evaluate the options once the project is finished. In a push for completion, the contractor agreed to set up an on-site office and meet weekly with airport staff.