Renovation begins on new history center near Zion K. SOPHIE WILL, St. George Spectrum & Daily News May 9, 2021 Updated: May 9, 2021 8:04 a.m.
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — The small crowd cheered as local leaders smashed gold-tipped sledgehammers into the old wood door of a home on Zion Park Boulevard Thursday.
A former motel built with wood from Zion National Park will be rebuilt as the Springdale History Center, a museum dedicated to the legacy of the national park’s gateway town, the Spectrum newspaper reported.