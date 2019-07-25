Reno plans to buy newspaper building for police headquarters

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The city of Reno is moving forward with a plan to buy a building housing a newspaper to use as its new police headquarters.

The city council voted Wednesday to proceed with negotiations to purchase the 7-acre (3-hectare) Reno Gazette Journal property for $7 million.

The city estimates that moving the police department to the more spacious property will cost about $33 million.

Reno plans to pay for it through grants, borrowing and property sales.

Reno Gazette Journal Executive Editor Brian Duggan says the newspaper will start looking for a new office that "will better suit our news organization's digital future."

The city aims to have the sale finalized by September.