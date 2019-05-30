Remington Arms to furlough 500 New York workers for 2 months

ILION, N.Y. (AP) — Gun maker Remington Arms is furloughing about 500 workers for two months at its central New York plant.

Ilion Mayor Brian Lamica tells the Utica Observer-Dispatch that Remington is keeping one product line operating with about 280 employees, but the rest of the plant's workers will be idled during June and July. The company normally has a two-week summer shutdown.

The Herkimer County plant lost 68 workers in March in a 200-worker layoff that included plants in Huntsville, Alabama, and Lonoke, Arkansas. There were several layoffs in 2017 blamed on market trends.

A spokesman at Remington's Madison, North Carolina headquarters said Thursday the company had no comment on layoffs.