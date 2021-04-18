Remarkable Theater gears up for second season in Westport Jarret Liotta April 18, 2021 Updated: April 18, 2021 3:03 p.m.
The Dombrow family, of Westport, including from left Matt, Leah, 11, Alexa, 8, and Melissa, enjoy a tailgate at the Remarkable Theater’s drive-in showing of “Goonies” on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
A message for viewers at the new, larger screen at the Remarkable Theater’s drive-in showing of “Goonies” on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
State Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, who serves on the board, helps direct traffic at the Remarkable Theater’s drive-in showing of “Goonies” on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
David Allen, of Westport, and his daughter Georgia, 11, before the show at the Remarkable Theater’s drive-in showing of “Goonies” on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Jeff Holl, of Westport, and his kids Mason, 10, and Taylor, 8, enjoy great seats at the Remarkable Theater’s drive-in showing of “Goonies” on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Staff member Lee Reid waits to direct cars at the Remarkable Theater's drive-in showing of “Goonies” on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Popcorn ready are, from left, Gracie Stein, 6, sister Bridget, 13, and brother C.J., all of Westport, at the Remarkable Theater’s drive-in showing of “Goonies” on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Volunteer Jeff Mitchell, of Westport, left, talks with Doug Tirola, center, and state Rep. Jonathan Steinberg, co-founders of the Westport Cinema Initiative at the Remarkable Theater’s drive-in showing of “Goonies” on Friday, Apri. 16, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
John Stein, of Westport, waits for the show to start at the Remarkable Theater’s drive-in showing of “Goonies” on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
Dora Oppedisano and Jayant Pichamuthu, both of Norwalk, set up a table for some pre-movie dining at the Remarkable Theater’s drive-in showing of “Goonies” on Friday, April 16, 2021, in Westport, Conn.
WESTPORT — With a new season just underway, officials at the Remarkable Theater want people to know there’s a fun place to hangout downtown with friends, family and the community.
Though the second season officially opens Wednesday with “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid” — a favorite film featuring longtime Westport resident Paul Newman — people were ready to enjoy a few films this weekend with a soft opening of sorts.