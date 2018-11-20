Remains of soldier killed in Korean War identified

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Federal officials say the remains of a U.S. soldier killed during the Korean War have been identified as those of an Ohio man.

A Defense Department agency says Monday that remains accounted for in August are those of Army Pfc. Leo Duquette.

Military officials say the 19-year-old Toledo soldier served in the 24th Division and fought against North Korean forces in July 1950 near Choch'iwon, South Korea. He was reported missing in action July 11, 1950, and declared dead in December 1953.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says in a statement that the remains of 164 Americans were found near that battleground in October 1950. Duquette's remains were buried when they couldn't be matched, but disinterred in 2017 for re-analysis.

Scientists used DNA analysis to identify the remains as Duquette's.