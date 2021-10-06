Remains in suitcase in Wisconsin identified as missing woman

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (AP) — Human remains found in a suitcase in western Wisconsin last year have been identified as those of a woman reported missing after working in a popular tourist area in the state, according to sheriff's officials.

Authorities said DNA was used to identify Rosaly Cindy Chavarria Rodriguez, who was 25 at the time she was reported missing in July 2020. Rodriguez, a native of Peru, had been working in the Wisconsin Dells area, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said in a statement Monday.