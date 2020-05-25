Religious leaders say gatherings are still too risky

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Religious leaders in Minnesota are free to open their doors to worshippers once again with some precautions due to the coronavirus, but many believe it's too soon to resume services.

Gov. Tim Walz is allowing places of worship to reopen at 25% capacity Wednesday. While the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis made plans to reopen its parishes, other religious leaders say the risks of such gatherings are still too great.

“It is irresponsible to be inviting people right now to worship within the walls of our congregation’s building,” the Rev. Timothy Hart-Andersen, senior pastor at Westminster Presbyterian Church in downtown Minneapolis, wrote in an e-mail.

The Star Tribune reports the 42 rabbis of the Minnesota Rabbinical Association were unanimous in saying they will not yet open their religious facilities since “the peak of COVID-19 has yet to come.”

And, the Muslim American Society of Minnesota said it’s keeping its places of worship closed “until infection rates are reliably reported to decline in Minnesota.”

Minnesota health officials on Sunday confirmed 730 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the statewide total to more than 20,500.

The updated report includes 17 deaths from COVID-19, for a statewide total of 869.