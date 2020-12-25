Relative: Yemeni rebels kill woman in front of her children

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A 25-year-old woman was beaten to death in front of her two children by Houthi rebels in Yemen's Ibb province, a family member said Friday.

Houthi militia members raided the house of Ahlam al-Ashary late Thursday looking for her husband, the family member said. When they did not find him they kicked al-Ashary and beat her with sticks and the backs of their pistols until she died, said the relative, who refused to be named for fear of reprisals. The militants were searching for al-Ashary's husband for his alleged ties to rival forces loyal to the U.N.-recognized government, the relative said.