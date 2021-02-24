Refunds for pandemic scofflaws given initial OK from House HOLLY RAMER, Associated Press Feb. 24, 2021 Updated: Feb. 24, 2021 1 p.m.
1 of12 Legislators listen to speakers during a New Hampshire House of Representatives legislative session held at an indoor sports club, due to the coronavirus, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Bedford, N.H. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Legislators gather prior to a New Hampshire House of Representatives legislative session held at an indoor sports club, due to the coronavirus, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Bedford, N.H. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Legislators stand for a moment of silence in honor of former House Speaker Richard Hinch during a New Hampshire House of Representatives session held at an indoor sports club, due to the coronavirus,, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Bedford, N.H. Speaker Hinch, a Republican from Merrimack, died of COVID-19 a week after being sworn in December 2020. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Legislators stand for the Pledge of Allegiance during a New Hampshire House of Representatives legislative session held at an indoor sports club, due to the coronavirus, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Bedford, N.H. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 5 of12
6 of12 N.H. Rep. Mark Pearson, R-Hampstead, right, addresses a session of the New Hampshire House of Representatives held at an indoor sports club, due to the coronavirus, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Bedford, N.H. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Louise Spencer, of Concord, N.H., holds up signs in protest to the in-person gathering of the New Hampshire House of Representatives legislative session held at an indoor sports club, due to the coronavirus, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Bedford, N.H. Many legislators wished to attend the session remotely due to the virus outbreak concerns, but were denied. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 A sign directs Republican and Democrat legislators to their parking areas as a N.H. State Trooper watches the flow of traffic prior to a New Hampshire House of Representatives session held at an indoor sports club, due to the coronavirus, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Bedford, N.H. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Protestors support Democrat legislators, who arrive for a New Hampshire House of Representatives legislative session held at an indoor sports club, due to the coronavirus, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Bedford, N.H. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less 10 of12
11 of12 Democratic House minority leader Renny Cushing, right, holds up a protective suit prior to a New Hampshire House of Representatives legislative session held at an indoor sports club, due to the coronavirus, Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, in Bedford, N.H. Charles Krupa/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Meeting indoors for the first time since September, the Republican-led New Hampshire House gave preliminary approval Wednesday to a bill that would reverse and refund the fines paid by businesses that have violated emergency orders during the coronavirus pandemic.
Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, the 400-member House has met several times at the University of New Hampshire ice arena, outside on a UNH athletic field, and — after former Speaker Dick Hinch died of COVID-19 — from their cars in a parking lot. The sessions scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday are being held at sports complex in Bedford that offers more space to spread out than the previous facilities, as well as separate entrances for members from opposing parties.