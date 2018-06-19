Refugee celebration in Maine postponed after fight, drowning

LEWISTON, Maine (AP) — A Maine city dealing with the aftermath of a large fight that ended in a man's death and a student's recent drowning has postponed a celebration of refugees.

L/A World Refugee Day organizers have postponed the celebration scheduled for Wednesday in Lewiston, citing the recent deaths of 13-year-old Rayan Issa and 38-year-old Donald Gusti. The Sun-Journal reports organizers say they wanted to give the community time to grieve.

No new date was given for the event, which was advertised as "intended to commemorate the strength, courage and perseverance of millions of refugees fleeing violence and persecution, including many of our Lewiston neighbors."

