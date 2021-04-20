Reduced health care costs will help close budget gap, Westport school officials say

WESTPORT — School officials say they will no longer need to request the Representative Town Meeting for additional money since the updated costs of the state health insurance plan will help close its budget gap.
The state health insurance plan, which the schools use, announced revised increases this week showing the district is expecting only about a 2.2 percent or 2.4 percent increase, depending on the plan. This translates to $285,000 that can be taken out of the proposed budget, officials said.