Reduced bond denied for man accused in Yankton homicide

YANKTON, S.D. (AP) — A judge has rejected a request to lower bond for a man accused of killing a Yankton woman nearly a year ago.

De’Von Taye Lopez appeared before First Circuit Court Judge Cheryle Gering Thursday afternoon and asked for a reduction in his $1 million, cash-only bond. Lopez is accused of killing 61-year-old Deborah Lynn Schock.

Defense attorney Chris Nipe stated that Lopez would not be a flight risk, has no prior felony convictions and would wear an ankle monitor, the Yankton Press & Dakotan reported.

But, Assistant Attorney General Katie Mallery raised concerns that Lopez may be a flight risk, citing a previous arrest warrant for failing to appear in Hughes County . She also said there are fears he may use the opportunity to contact potential witnesses and even members of Schock’s family.

Gering denied the bond reduction. Schock was found strangled in a mobile home in rural Yankton County last September.