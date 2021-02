BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Redmond man accused of sexually abusing a child for more than four years has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Cody Owen Hough-Nielsen, 31, was in court Tuesday for sentencing after previously entering an Alford plea on two counts of first-degree sex abuse and one of coercion. Under an Alford plea, a defendant does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have enough evidence for a conviction.