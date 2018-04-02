Redmond historical group plans for future

REDMOND, Ore. (AP) — The Greater Redmond History Society hopes to replace a museum that closed earlier this year.

The historical society serves as caretaker for thousands of city-owned artifacts documenting Redmond High School graduate Gov. Tom McCall, the lives of settlers, tales of the early railroad and other stories.

It operated the Redmond Museum for nearly a decade until the museum had to pack up its exhibits when the city planned to redevelop its building.

The Bulletin newspaper reports the museum's board of directors has submitted a business plan to the City Council that includes multi-years goals regarding funding, memberships and volunteers. Volunteers will discuss plans with the council at a meeting Tuesday.