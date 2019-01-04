Records show consultant worked with Greitens' staff

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Records obtained by the St. Louis Post-Dispatch show a political consultant directed state employees in the beginning of now-resigned Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens' administration.

The newspaper reports that adviser Austin Chambers in emails approved policy roll-outs and received drafts of Greitens' State of the State address. An Associated Press message seeking comment from Chambers wasn't immediately returned Friday.

The emails are significant because former Attorney General Josh Hawley is under a secretary of state investigation for a similar issue. Hawley resigned to become a U.S. senator Thursday.

A liberal group had complained that it was a misuse of taxpayer-funded resources for political consultants to direct Hawley's staff to do work that would help Hawley's Senate bid. Hawley's office has repeatedly said no taxpayer resources were used for his campaign.